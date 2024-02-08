Vladimir Putin congratulates Ilham Aliyev on victory in presidential election

8 Feb. 12:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on winning the presidential election in Azerbaijan during a telephone conversation, the Kremlin press service reported.

During the telephone conversation, Putincongratulated Aliyev on his victory in the early presidential election and wished him new successes in his work at such a high state post.

Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to the Russian leader for the attention and congratulations.

The presidents reaffirmed their confidence that allied and strategic partnership relations would continue to develop in various fields and discussed the prospects for cooperation.

According to the Kremlin press service, a congratulatory telegram was also sent to Aliyev.