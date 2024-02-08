Turkish observer: Azerbaijan's election was very democratic

8 Feb. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The organisation of the presidential election in Azerbaijan was very democratic, observer and head of the Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Şamil Ayrim told Vestnik Kavkaza.

Observer from Turkey, head of the Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Şamil Ayrim assessed the February 7 presidential election held in Azerbaijan and explained its results to the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.

According to the Turkish MP, the election went well. “I have already been to elections a couple of times. And every time we observe what is happening at the polling stations. Everything was very democratic,” the politician noted.

He also assessed the preliminary results of the election: President Ilham Aliyev won a landslide victory.

“I thought that Ilham Aliyev would win with 95%, because he returned Karabakh and carried out an anti-terrorist operation. After all, this is very important. The Azerbaijani people tried for many years to return their land from Armenia. That’s why the Azerbaijanis voted for Aliyev,” Şamil Ayrim explained.

Presidential election's results

At this point, the vast majority of votes cast have been counted - about 94% of ballots have been processed. According to these data, incumbent president Ilham Aliyev is leading with 92.05% of votes.