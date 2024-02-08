Observer from Brazil: democracy has bright future in Azerbaijan

8 Feb. 13:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

International observers of the presidential election in Azerbaijan note not only the impeccable organization of voting, but also the activity of voters that is extremely important for democratic processes. Observer from the Brazilian Parliament Carlos Viana told Vestnik Kavkaza about the importance of a high turnout.

The organization and conduct of Azerbaijan's elections can serve a model for electoral processes in Brazil, Brazilian MP Carlos Viana, who arrived in Baku as part of a parliamentary delegation to observe the presidential election, told the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.

"We have several problems in Brazil in terms of electoral processes. In particular, women make up a large part of the population, and we are working to ensure that women participate more in politics and in public decision-making, especially through voting in elections. The same applies to young people. Young people in Brazil do not want to vote, they are disconnected from politics, and they need to be involved, which is very important to support and strengthen democracy," he said in the first place.



“The day before, we saw that these problems do not exist in the Azerbaijani republic. All groups of the population were active at the polling stations - including women and young people. We recorded a very large share of women and young people among voters. And this means that democracy in Azerbaijan has a bright future,” Carlos Viana emphasized.

The Brazilian MP also noted the high level of organization of the election. “Everything is very well organized. Technologies were used for the identification, a fingerprint recognition technology. The electoral process in Azerbaijan was transparent and reliable, which is good for democracy and results,” he stated.



The observer from the Brazilian Parliament expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will have a bright future after the election. “We see how Azerbaijan is developing its economy, including in contact with Brazil. In particular, the Azerbaijani government wants to work together with Brazil on forest protection, agriculture and green energy. This is very important. The there's a room for improvement in the future,” Carlos Viana noted.

“I believe this is the election's result is a reflection of the state development and, most importantly, the free society of Azerbaijan. Regardless of nationality, religion or political views, all citizens here are free to express their will. This is a very important thing that we noticed in Azerbaijan," he concluded.