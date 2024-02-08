Moscow calls on Yerevan for dialogue on CSTO

8 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian government urges Armenia to start discussing the state of affairs within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), instead of public attacks and criticism, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Pankin said.

"We call on the colleagues in Yerevan to start discussing matters that have matured at the political and expert levels, instead of public emotional attacks and criticism of the organization," Aleksandr Pankin said.

According to him, the continuation of a mutually respectful dialogue with Yerevan within the framework of the CSTO corresponds to Yerevan's interests in the security domain, serves to support peace and stability in Eurasia, including the South Caucasus.