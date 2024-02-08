Moscow calls on Yerevan for dialogue on CSTO

The Russian government urges Armenia to start discussing the state of affairs within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), instead of public attacks and criticism, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Pankin said.
"We call on the colleagues in Yerevan to start discussing matters that have matured at the political and expert levels, instead of public emotional attacks and criticism of the organization," Aleksandr Pankin said.
According to him, the continuation of a mutually respectful dialogue with Yerevan within the framework of the CSTO corresponds to Yerevan's interests in the security domain, serves to support peace and stability in Eurasia, including the South Caucasus.
"We are all interested in the further improvement of CSTO activity and its effectiveness as a politico-military alliance. Of course, the urgent return of Armenia to normal and full work within the framework of the organization would contribute to this. Sadly, our Armenian allies have truly distanced themselves from it for now," Aleksandr Pankin said.