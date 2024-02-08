Sergey Lebedev: presidential election becomes festive event for Azerbaijan

8 Feb. 14:05 (UTC+3 MSK)

The CIS observation mission stated that the presidential election in Azerbaijan was held in full compliance with national legislation and international standards, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev Sergei Lebedev told Vestnik Kavkaza.

EXCLUSIVE



Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergey Lebedev in the interview with Vestnik Kavkaza summed up the results of his delegation’s work in the presidential election in Azerbaijan.



“The observer mission from the CIS stated that the election in Azerbaijan was held in an orderly, calm, dignified manner. The right of Azerbaijani citizens to free expression of will was ensured. The election was held in compliance with international standards of electoral legislation. But the main criterion was compliance with the standards national electoral code - it reflects the interests and traditions of the Republic of Azerbaijan above all else,” he said in the first place.



“Observers from the CIS countries shared their impressions, and we are glad that the opinions are unanimous. Representatives of all CIS countries who took part in the observation agreed that this election was an important political event in the life of Azerbaijan. Many noted the enthusiasm of voters, the desire to contribute to ensuring peace and stability in Azerbaijan. I think this was a success," Sergei Lebedev said.



“Many have the impression, and this is fair, I also share this opinion, that the election held on February 7 in Azerbaijan became a festive event for all of Azerbaijan,” the CIS Secretary General added.

Sergei Lebedev also spoke about today’s reception with President Ilham Aliyev. “Today I was received by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Heydarovich Aliyev. We had a very good, warm, meaningful conversation. I informed the President about the results of our observation, about the assessments of representatives of the CIS countries. In turn, the President of Azerbaijan thanked the staff of the mission, all observers from the CIS countries for their friendly approach in the monitoring process and for their objectivity. He especially emphasized that our assessment is always objective, what is very important, we do not interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, but come here as friends," he said.



“During the conversation, the President of Azerbaijan spoke about the republic's participation in integration cooperation within the CIS. With great satisfaction, I heard the words that Azerbaijan has remained an active participant in the CIS and will contribute to the improvement and development of our interaction in all areas: economic, humanitarian and the military-political spheres. We, I was also pleased to hear this, are long-time friends, neighbors, partners,” the CIS Secretary General conveyed Ilham Aliyev's words.



“These traditional ties that exist between Azerbaijan and neighboring states, primarily the republics of the South Caucasus and Central Asia, Russia and Belarus, will be preserved, strengthened and developed in the interests of each of the states and, naturally, in the interests of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We really hope that friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and partner countries within the CIS will continue,” Sergei Lebedev concluded.