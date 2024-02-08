Ninth body in Georgia’s west recovered following landslide

8 Feb. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rescuers had recovered all bodies of victims in Georgia's western municipality of Baghdati in the Imereti region after a landslide that hit the village of Nergeeti on February 6.

According to the Emergency Management Service of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs, search and rescue operations in the landslide-affected zone were completed, with all deceased being identified and the “final phase” of the road clearing efforts ongoing.

The ministry reported 200 firefighters and rescuers were using heavy equipment, drones and boats, working along with a group of canine professionals.

Abundant overnight rainfall in the region caused the landslide, which covered four residential houses under a land mass, with one survivor rescued.