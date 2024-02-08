Remains of Khojaly tragedy victims found in Asgaran

8 Feb. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A mass grave was found in Karabakh. It was located near the walls of the Asgaran fortress. The remains of victims of the Khojaly tragedy were found there - they were killed when they fled Khojaly.



EXCLUSIVE



Mass burials have been discovered in the village of Asgaran in the Khojaly region of Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

The mass grave is located on the territory of the village of Asgaran, near the walls of the Askeran fortress.



The victims of the Khojaly tragedy are buried here.



According to preliminary information, the burial contains the bones of at least eight persons.

Member of the working group of Azerbaijan's State Commission on Refugees and Missing Citizens Zaur Ismailov provided details of this terrible crime.

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

“According to the information provided during the investigation by Rashid Beglaryan, who admitted his participation in the destruction of the civilian population of the Khojaly region, the civilian population was provided with a corridor for withdrawal from the Khojaly region to the Aghdam region during the capture of the Khojaly region. But along the way, the civilians were shot near the Asgaran fortress, they were buried there,” he said.

Ismailov clarified that, having received this information, the State Commission launched search operations, during which this mass grave was found. Presumably the remains of the Khojaly region residents were buried there.

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

“This burial conmtains remains of at least 8 people. It is planned to continue work at this site, more discoveries are not excluded. At a further stage, the remains will be transferred to the appropriate laboratory. Based on the identification results, information will be provided to the public,” the working group member emphasized.



Answering a question from the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza, Zaur Ismailov clarified that the remains were found on February 5-6. “Measures were carried out according to the data provided by Rashid Beglaryan, who was a direct participant in this extermination. According to his information, search began and this mass grave was discovered,” he specified.

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The working group's member said that there is no information yet about who exactly was buried here - men, women or children. All this will be known after the examination.

Ismailov also noted that after this terrible discovery, the world community will learn about the barbarities and inhumane acts that were committed against the victims of the Khojaly tragedy.