Astrakhan region's governor congratulates Ilham Aliyev

Governor of Russia's Astrakhan region Igor Babushkin has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the presidential election held yesterday.
"This is a victory for the entire Azerbaijani people! Ilham Heydarovich secured a fifth term in office - he an example of a true leader of his fatherland,” Igor Babushkin said.
The governor further noted that the Azerbaijani people's choice is the key to the prosperity of the republic: political stability and economic development.
In conclusion, he emphasized that the regional authorities value cooperation and friendly ties with Azerbaijan.
“We will continue to develop them together with our Azerbaijani partners!” Igor Babushkin said.