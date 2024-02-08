Astrakhan region's governor congratulates Ilham Aliyev

8 Feb. 15:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Governor of Russia's Astrakhan region Igor Babushkin has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the presidential election held yesterday.

"This is a victory for the entire Azerbaijani people! Ilham Heydarovich secured a fifth term in office - he an example of a true leader of his fatherland,” Igor Babushkin said.

The governor further noted that the Azerbaijani people's choice is the key to the prosperity of the republic: political stability and economic development.

In conclusion, he emphasized that the regional authorities value cooperation and friendly ties with Azerbaijan.