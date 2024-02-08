American journalists: world must know about Khojaly massacres

8 Feb. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the mass burials of the Khojaly massacre victims were presented to the public. American journalists who visited Asgaran, where the remains were found, shared with Vestnik Kavkaza their position on this crime against humanity.

American journalists who visited today the Asgaran fortress (the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan), where the remains of victims of the Khojaly massacres were discovered, told the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza that the world must know about this crime against humanity.

Chairman of the Association of Journalists of Lima (Peru) Ricardo Sánchez Serra described the massacres of the Azerbaijani population of Khojaly as barbaric. “Today, humanity has the opportunity to see what Armenia did to the civilians of Azerbaijan in this region. Humanity should not forget about this, and this must not happen again,” he urged.



“I have been to these regions of Azerbaijan several times, and I see that Armenia wanted to destroy absolutely everything that was connected with Islam and the Azerbaijani people. They destroyed museums, theaters, cemeteries, palaces, in order to later prove that Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur were their land. Obviously, this territory does not belong to them, but to Azerbaijan - otherwise they would not have destroyed everything here. For 30 years of occupation, nothing was built here, only destroyed," Ricardo Sánchez Serra noted.

The journalist positively assessed Azerbaijan's efforts to revive Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. “Settlements in this territory are being reconstructed very quickly. I understand that this is also why President Ilham Aliyev was re-elected with such support. Among other things, people voted for him because he liberated these lands from occupation,” he said.



“I interviewed a lot of IDPs. Many of them now live in Baku, but they really want to return. Unfortunately, their return and the restoration of cities and villages is progressing slowly beacuse the territories were mined by the occupiers,” the chairman of the Association of Journalists of Lima said.



Journalist from Montevideo (Uruguay) Maria Eugenia Rodriguez said that she has been in Azerbaijan at the invitation of the government for 4 days. “I watched the elections in Lachin, and today we visited Asgaran. Of course, I am shocked by the scale of destruction in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, there are empty cities and ruins. At the same time, I am impressed by how quickly the Azerbaijani government is restoring its lands,” she noted.



Rodriguez also called for widespread awareness of Armenia's crimes during the Karabakh war, including the massacres in Khojaly. “It is very important for peoples and countries to investigate what happened in the past, to identify the discovered bones in order to know their history and ensure justice. Families also have the right to know what happened to their relatives 20-40 years ago,” the Uruguayan journalist concluded.