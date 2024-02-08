Upper Lars now: road open to everyone

8 Feb. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Traffic across the border between Russia and Georgia is open to all vehicles, the North Ossetian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The Ministry reports that the road in Georgia has been cleared and travel along it is completely safe. Therefore, the traffic of all types of vehicles is allowed from 13.40 Moscow time.

Let us note that on the regional data center website, in the "Electronic Queue" section, it is indicated that the passage is closed. Judging by the resource data, the queue almost reached 2.5 thousand cars. The first of them registered on the night of January 31 to February 1.

Let us remind you that cars and buses were allowed to travel the day before from 15.40 Moscow time. Before this, the passage through Upper Lars was completely closed from 21.00 on February 5.

Transcaucasian Highway

These days, due to bad weather, the Transcaucasian Highway, which connects Russia with South Ossetia, is regularly closed due to avalanche danger. At the moment, this road is open.