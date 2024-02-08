Foreign Ministry: Russia in contact with Israel and Palestine

8 Feb. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Director of the Middle East and North Africa Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Kinshchak, said that Moscow was in close contact with Israel, Palestine and the countries of the Middle East on the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, he noted that the negotiations were underway in the interests of promoting a fair solution to the Palestinian issue, based on a well-known international legal framework.

"We regularly communicate with them at all levels, including on the situation in Gaza and around it. The parties to the conflict – Israel and Palestine – are no exception",

Alexander Kinshchak said.

The diplomat added that the calendar of contacts was developed taking into account the work schedules of the Heads of state.