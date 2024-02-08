Azerbaijan and EU discuss resumption of negotiations with Armenia in Brussels

8 Feb. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, February 8, the President of Azerbaijan and the Chairman of the European Council had a telephone conversation. This was stated on the website of the head of the Azerbaijani state.

The central topics of the talks between Ilham Aliyev and Charles Michel were the issues of interaction between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations.

"Michel congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the victory in the elections and wished the Head of state success in implementing his new mandate",

the press service of the Azerbaijani President

During the conversation, Michel noted that the European Union was coming up with specific projects to develop relations between regional countries in the field of transport and communications.

The interlocutors talked about the holding of COP29 in Azerbaijan and relations between Baku and Brussels in this direction.

In addition to this, they discussed the possibility of resuming trilateral talks in Belgium with the participation of representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the EU.