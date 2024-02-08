Сable car on Turtle Lake in Georgia to be closed for repairs

8 Feb. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Tbilisi, the cable car connecting Turtle Lake with Chavchavadze Avenue in the Vake district will be closed for minor repairs. This was stated in a message from the city mayor's office.

It is planned to carry out a number of technical works on the cable car, which should be completed within 24 hours.

It is expected that passengers will be able to start using the cable car again on February 10.

Turtle Lake (Kus Tba - editor's note) is very popular among residents of the Georgian capital. Near the reservoir there are walking paths, sports grounds, as well as cafes and restaurants.