Iran notes importance of North-South corridor for region

8 Feb. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The North-South and East-West international transport corridors are important for all countries in the region, Iranian Ambassador to Baku Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said.

According to the Ambassador, Iran is interested in peace and stability for Azerbaijan, which is our neighbouring and fraternal state.

"Contacts between high-ranking officials of the two countries, numerous mutual visits and meetings of delegations indicate, on the one hand, a high level of relations and, on the other, provide strong support to these relations. This also contributes to the continuation and expansion of bilateral cooperation",

Mousavi said.

He expressed hope for the development of relations between the two countries in various fields, including trade and economics. This should be facilitated by the signing of a preferential trade agreement between Baku and Tehran.