Russian Post suspends ground deliveries to Europe

9 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Post is temporarily delivering parcels to 24 European countries only by air, according to a corresponding notice that appeared on the postal service’s website.

"The temporary change in delivery is due to bureaucratic difficulties in processing land cross-border transportation in the European direction," the statement reads.

The postal service’s website lists specific countries - Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the UK, Hungary, Germany, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden and Estonia.

Ground delivery of parcels to Europe will resume in the next two months, TASS reported.