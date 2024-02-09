It's official: Ilham Aliyev wins 92.12% of votes

9 Feb. 10:39 (UTC+3 MSK)

All ballots in Azerbaijan presidential election have been counted, the press service of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan reported.

Ilham Aliyev is winning the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.12% (4,577,693 votes) after the processing of 100% of the ballots.

According to the latest results:

Zahid Oruj received 2.17% of the votes (107,877 votes),

Fazil Mustafa - 1.98% (98,623 votes),

Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.72% (85,607 votes),

Razi Nurullayev - 0.8% (39,727 votes),

Elshad Musaev - 0.66% (32,956 votes),

Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes (26,561 votes).

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from the occupation.