U.S. expands anti-Russian sanctions: 3 UAE companies on the list

9 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. Treasury Department said it had put sanctions on three entities based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and one tanker registered by Liberia for violating a cap placed on the price of Russian oil by a coalition of Western nations.

In a statement, the Treasury Department said it had imposed sanctions on three UAE-based entities:

Zeenit Supply and Trading DMCC,

Talassa Shipping DMCC,

Oil Tankers SCF Mgmt FZCO,

as well as on Liberia-registered oil tanker NS Leader.

The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets of those targeted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.