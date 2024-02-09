U.S. expands anti-Russian sanctions: 3 UAE companies on the list

The U.S. Treasury Department said it had put sanctions on three entities based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and one tanker registered by Liberia for violating a cap placed on the price of Russian oil by a coalition of Western nations.
In a statement, the Treasury Department said it had imposed sanctions on three UAE-based entities:
- Zeenit Supply and Trading DMCC,
- Talassa Shipping DMCC,
- Oil Tankers SCF Mgmt FZCO,
- as well as on Liberia-registered oil tanker NS Leader.
The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets of those targeted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.
"Today’s action against vessels violating the price cap on Russian oil should serve as a continued warning that we can and will enforce violations of the cap," a Treasury under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence said.