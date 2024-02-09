Dubai named 'best global destination'

9 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Dubai has secured its position once again, topping the charts for over three consecutive years as the ultimate destination in TripAdvisor's Global Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Destinations Awards 2024.

Dubai's latest top international ranking was announced by Tripadvisor in its Travellers' Choice Awards for 2024: Best of the Best Destinations.

The awards factor in the quality and quantity of Tripadvisor reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and experiences in each destination over a period of 12 months between October 1. 2022 through September 2023, 30.

Dubai welcomed more than 17 million international visitors in 2023. The previous record was 16.73 million visitors registered in 2019.