Armenia may ask Azerbaijan for gas supplies

9 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The issue of natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan has once again been raised in Armenia.

The Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure said that Baku and Yerevan had not yet discussed the matter.

According to the ministry, the gas transportation networks of Armenia and Azerbaijan are integrated via the following principal gas pipelines: Gazakh-Yerevan, Sharur-Yerevan and Goris-Nakhchivan.

Earlier, Armenia's Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Akop Vardanyan stressed such a need.