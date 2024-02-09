Georgia has new government. What's next?

9 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's new Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has called President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani presidential press service reported.

Kobakhidze congratulated Aliyev on his victory in the recent presidential election and wished him success in his endeavors for the welfare of Azerbaijan.

Expressing his gratitude for the attention and congratulations, President Aliyev, in turn, congratulated Kobakhidze on his approval as the new Georgian PM and wished him success in his activities.

The heads of state expressed confidence that friendship, brotherhood, and strategic partnership between the two countries will continue to develop and strengthen. In addition, the parties exchange views on the prospects for cooperation.