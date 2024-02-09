Pashinyan congratulates Kobakhidze on confirmation as Georgian PM

9 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Irakli Kobakhidze on his confirmation as Georgia's new Prime Minister by the country’s Parliament.

In a social media message, Pashinyan said he hoped to see a further development of strategic partnership between Armenia and Georgia.

“Heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze! Looking forward to further enhancing Armenian-Georgian strategic partnership, built on centuries-old friendship, shared values and democratic ideals of our peoples," Nikol Pashinyan said.

Eysterday, the Georgian Parliamentapproved Kobakhidze as the head of the Government. President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili issued a decree appointing Kobakhidze as Prime Minister.