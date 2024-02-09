РУС ENG

Pashinyan congratulates Kobakhidze on confirmation as Georgian PM

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Irakli Kobakhidze on his confirmation as Georgia's new Prime Minister by the country’s Parliament.

In a social media message, Pashinyan said he hoped to see a further development of strategic partnership between Armenia and Georgia.

“Heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze! Looking forward to further enhancing Armenian-Georgian strategic partnership, built on centuries-old friendship, shared values and democratic ideals of our peoples," Nikol Pashinyan said.

Eysterday, the Georgian Parliamentapproved Kobakhidze as the head of the Government. President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili issued a decree appointing Kobakhidze as Prime Minister.

