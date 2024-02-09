Dagestanis turn to horoscopes

9 Feb. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Interest in horoscopes has grown in Dagestan by 1,5 times in December-February. In general, interest in astrology among Dagestanis is decreasing.

Dagestanis began to turn to horoscopes more often against the backdrop of the upcoming Chinese New Year. The relevant traffic increased by 15%.

Experts recorded the greatest interest in astrological sites in December and February. Traffic during these months increased by 1,5 times compared to the annual average.

However, in general, the interest of Dagestanis in such resources is decreasing. Thus, in January of this year, the volume of traffic was 130% lower than in 2023.