Free skating rink opens in Sochi

A free skating rink welcomes guests in the port of Sochi. It will run until March 8. Anyone can visit the skating rink, skate rental is also free of charge.

The skating rink will be open daily until March 8 from 12.00 to 19.00.

“Depending on the flow of applicants, the work schedule may be adjusted in the future,”

– Sochi administration reports.

There is a rental service near the skating rink. There is no charge both for using the skating rink and for skate rental. The duration of the session is 30 minutes. There will be a technical break at the skating rink every two hours.

The opening of the skating rink is associated with the 10th anniversary of the Winter Olympics in Sochi.