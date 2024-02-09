Soso Jachvliani's funeral to take place on February 13

9 Feb. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Famous Georgian film actor Soso Jachvliani will be buried on Tuesday, February 13. The date of the civil memorial service is also known. The artist passed away at the age of 65.

Soso Jachvliani will be buried on February 13, the date of the funeral was announced by the Georgian Ministry of Culture.

The body will be interred in the private cemetery of Saburtalo, Tbilisi.

A civil funeral service will take place the day before the funeral, on February 12, in the capital's Kashveti Church.

The famous Georgian actor, director, athlete and politician passed away yesterday. For several years he was treated for a serious illness.