Russia welcomes successful elections in Azerbaijan

9 Feb. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted the successful voting in Azerbaijan and expressed hope for continued cooperation and strengthening ties.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the elections in the Republic of Azerbaijan and noted that the Russian side is ready to strengthen bilateral relations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also expressed support for Azerbaijan in resolving the Armenian-Azerbaijani issue.

The ministry also recalled that Russian leader Vladimir Putin congratulated Ilham Aliyev and sent a letter saying that the election results confirmed the popular support of the leader of the republic.