Ingush strawberries to grow throughout Russia

The lion's share of the strawberries that will appear on Russian shelves this year will grow from seedlings of Agrokombinat Sunzha LLC - the plant has already sent hundreds of thousands of its seedlings to Russian regions, and by 2025, their number will increase to almost 2,5 mln, the head of the region Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov wrote on his Telegram channel.

“Good news - our republic has become the only supplier of strawberry seedlings in Russia. The company for the first time grew and sent 600,000 strawberry seedlings to the regions of Russia, next year, we plan to increase their number to 2.4 mln,”

- Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov wrote.