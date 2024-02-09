9 Feb. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anadolu Agency

Today, the first Turkish astronaut returned to Earth along with the rest of the Ax-3 space mission. The journey to the ISS took the team more than two weeks.

Turkish astronaut Alper Gezeravci returned from space travel to Earth, Turkish media report.

The Ax-3 mission launched on January 19 on the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station.

The Turkish cosmonaut carried out several experiments on the ISS.

It is noted that the team's return was canceled numerous times due to unfavorable weather conditions.

After returning, the astronaut faces a long recovery, since in space, due to weightlessness, fluid flows into the head. For this reason, vision deterioration may occur.