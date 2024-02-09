Türkiye intends to welcome 60 mln tourists and earn $60 bln

9 Feb. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

This year Türkiye intends to welcome 60 mln travelers and earn $60 bln, the head of the republic, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said.

Prior to this, the same figures were announced by the country's Minister of Tourism, Mehmet Ersoy.

“Our tourism goal is to welcome 60 mln visitors in 2024 and generate $60 bln in tourism revenue,”

- Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.