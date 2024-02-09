Residents of Pyatigorsk found guilty of preparing terrorist attack

9 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Pyatigorsk, two local residents were found guilty for preparing a terrorist attack in the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a message from the Stavropol FSB Directorate reads.

One of the defendants will spend 12.5 years in a maximum-security prison, and the second – 12 years. They were also ordered to pay a fine of 300,000 rubles.