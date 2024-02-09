Georgian government not to allow street protests, Kobakhidze says

9 Feb. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Parliament of Georgia

The Prime Minister of Georgia said that the country's opposition forces have no chance of organizing rallies and destabilizing the situation in the republic.

Despite the fact that Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili plans to unite with the opposition, such an alliance will not become influential enough to organize street protests, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze said.

“We have managed to maintain stability all these years in much more difficult times. We promise society that we will not give anyone the opportunity to develop processes in the country according to a different scenario,”

– Irakli Kobakhidze said.