Novorossiysk to spend over 85 bln rubles on investment projects this year

9 Feb. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Olga Andronova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

This year, Novorossiysk intends to develop large-scale investment projects. The city authorities will attract over 85 bln rubles for the implementation of investment programs.

In 2024, the authorities of Novorossiysk intend to invest over 85 bln rubles in investment projects, mayor Andrey Kravchenko announced.

Four dozen similar projects worth over 258 bln rubles are currently being implemented in the Krasnodar Territory.

Last year, the authorities signed contracts for four large investment projects, thanks to which Novorossiysk will receive additional jobs.

It is clarified that the programs will be implemented in the fields of industry, transport, and logistics.