Baku, Yerevan to hold another meeting on border delimitation

10 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Government of Armenia

The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia will soon organize a new meeting to discuss border delimitation.

The authorities of Azerbaijan and Armenia intend to hold another meeting to establish state borders between the two countries, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said.

According to him, the exact date of the meeting has not yet been determined, but it is planned to organize it in the near future.

“We have a working procedure approved by both countries. We have an agreement that we will report on the results of the meetings within the framework that is officially published,”

– Mher Grigoryan said.

He emphasized that both sides use maps that are supported by a legal framework.

“The legal basis of these maps is very important. They must be interconnected with the Alma-Ata Declaration,”

– Mher Grigoryan said.

The previous 6th meeting was held at the end of January this year. According to Grigoryan, current issues were discussed at the meeting.

The negotiations were held under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and his Armenian counterpart Mher Grigoryan.