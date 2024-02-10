Israel strikes Syrian territory

10 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Syrian Ministry of Defense

Tonight, Syrian air defense systems repelled a missile strike that was directed from Israel. As a result of the attack, Syria suffered material losses.

The Israeli military launched a missile attack on the outskirts of Damascus, the Syrian Ministry of Defense wrote on social networks.

During the attack, the Syrian side suffered material damage.

"Our air defense systems intercepted and shot down some missiles,”

– Syrian Ministry of Defense informed.

The attack was carried out on pro-Iranian military personnel stationed on Syrian territory.

Earlier on Friday, February 9, the Syrian military managed to intercept a drone from the western side of Damascus.