Azerbaijani athletes win two medals at competitions in Türkiye

10 Feb. 13:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: social networks of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation

Athletes from Azerbaijan received gold and bronze medals at the Taekwondo Championship in Türkiye, which is currently taking place in Antalya.

Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes became prize-winners at the championship in Türkiye

On the very first day of the competition, the athletes won two medals.

As part of the youth team, Maryam Jafarova won a gold medal in the 152 cm category.

The bronze medal went to Gyulay Aliyeva in the 160 cm category.

Competitions among young men are also scheduled for today.

The opening ceremony of the Taekwondo Championship in Türkiye took place today in Antalya.