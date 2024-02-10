Baku, Beijing to strengthen relations, Ilham Aliyev says

10 Feb. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

The Leader of the Republic of Azerbaijan sent a congratulatory letter to the Chairman of the People's Republic of China on the occasion of the Spring Festival and expressed confidence that Baku and Beijing will continue to strengthen and expand relations.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated the leader of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on the Spring Festival and noted that the countries will continue to expand and strengthen bilateral ties.

“I express satisfaction with the upward development of Azerbaijani-Chinese relations of friendship and cooperation, as well as confidence that through joint efforts our interstate ties will continue to strengthen and expand,”

– Ilham Aliyev wrote.

The head of Azerbaijan also wished the Chinese people prosperity and preservation of all national traditions.

“I wish this holiday to bring happiness, prosperity and new successes to your people, who preserve rich national and spiritual traditions,”

– Ilham Aliyev added.