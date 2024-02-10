Türkiye calls on PACE to approve Azerbaijani delegation

10 Feb. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: PACE website

The Turkish Parliament condemns the biased attitude of PACE towards the delegation from Azerbaijan and calls on the Council of Europe to reconsider the decision in the near future.

Member of the Turkish Parliament Numan Kurtulmus issued a statement condemning the biased actions of PACE against the Azerbaijani delegation.

The speaker’s words were published on the website of the republic’s parliament.

“The Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Türkiye calls on PACE to resolutely defend the principles it supports, to be a unifying rather than divisive platform, and to assert the authority of the Azerbaijani delegation,”

- Numan Kurtulmus said.

He stressed that the Assembly's decision was disappointing. He expects the decision to be revised in the near future.