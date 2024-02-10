Life of ancient highlanders to be demonstrated in Karachay-Cherkessia

10 Feb. 16:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A new tourist site will be created in Karachay-Cherkessia on the territory of a mountain village. There, the dilapidated ancient watchtowers of 13th century will be reconstructed.

The KCR will undertake the restoration of ancient guard buildings dating back to the 13th century. On the territory of the mountain village of Khurzuk, where the towers are located, there will be a new tourist attraction “Krachaevskoye Compound”, representative of the Russian Geographical Society Ali Uzdenov said.

“To show the identity of the village, we made a program. You can try, see and feel the life of the Karachay highlanders. They were engaged in cattle breeding, protected themselves, grew crops,”

- Ali Uzdenov said.