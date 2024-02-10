Sochi beaches to receive ”stars” in 2024

10 Feb. 16:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Telegram channel of the mayor of Sochi

Sochi beaches will be assigned a certain number of stars, similar to hotels. Each level will have its own set of services, which will help to make vacation in Sochi more comfortable.

The city authorities decided to introduce the “star quality” system for Sochi beaches, the head of the city informed.

"We will introduce star standards on Sochi beaches, following the example of the hotel industry,”

– Alexey Kopaygorodsky said.

According to the mayor, the mechanism for assigning “stars” will be developed by industry leaders. The corresponding instructions have already been given to them.

The head of the city explained that, depending on the category of the beach, it will have to provide a clear list of services. Such predictability will help tourists to choose the most convenient for them vacation spot.