Baku provides evidence of Armenian claims to Azerbaijani lands

10 Feb. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan, which actually underlie the country's legal system and are embedded in its constitutional documents, represent an obstacle to a peace between the countries. Azerbaijani experts examined the issue in detail.

The Azerbaijan Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) has analyzed in detail the official documents of the Republic of Armenia, which contain territorial claims to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Such encroachments, the authors of the report note, are included in the fundamental documents - the Constitution and Declaration of Independence of Armenia, as well as other administrative acts of the Republic of Armenia.

Experts draw attention to the uncertainty of Armenia’s position regarding recognition and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan: such Yerevan’s position threatens the peace and security conditions that have developed in the South Caucasus after 2020.

Territorial claims against Azerbaijan, the report notes, are also in a document adopted relatively recently and, importantly, by the current administration - this is a government program approved in 2021. It provides support for the “integration of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan with Armenia” or, from a slightly different angle, about various efforts to secede the region.

In general, experts are convinced that Armenia’s final abandonment of territorial claims to Azerbaijan and their complete deletion from constitutional documents will be an important contribution to the peace process between Yerevan and Baku.

Earlier, both Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the need to change the Constitution of Armenia or adopt a new basic document of the Republic of Armenia.