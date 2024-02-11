What roads are closed in Dagestan?

11 Feb. 11:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Dagavtodor, snowfall blocked two mountain roads in Dagestan.

The department explained that there was no traffic on the roads in Gumbetovsky and Kazbekovsky districts at 18:00 Saturday.

Gumbetovsky district

The national highway Mekhelta-Gagatli is closed in the section from the 12th to the 18th kilometer. The clearing works are expected to be completed by Monday.

There is also no vehicle traffic along the republican highway Khasavyurt-Tlokh at the Kharib Pass (46-50 km). It is also planned to open on February 12.

Kazbekovsky district

On the territory of the Kazbekovsky district, the same Khasavyurt-Tlokh highway does not work. There is no traffic from the 43rd to the 46th kilometer of the road. It is expected to open tomorrow.