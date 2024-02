11 Feb. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Russia, the road leading to the border with Georgia is open for traffic. The North Ossetia Data Center reported this on February 11.

To date, over 1,714 trucks are in the queue at the Upper Lars checkpoint.

The road is now open to both passenger cars and large vehicles. Traffic on the Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Lars road is stopped from time to time due to avalanche danger and snowfall.