Baku and Tehran exchange congratulations

11 Feb. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on the national holiday, the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. This was stated in a message on the website of the Azerbaijani leader.

The message says that the peoples of the two countries have friendly relations.

"The historically friendly relations and common spiritual values that unite our peoples are a good basis for the development of Azerbaijani-Iranian interstate ties and cooperation. The interaction of our countries in trade, economic, transport and other spheres is a cause of satisfaction today",

the letter says.

Ilham Aliyev also expressed confidence that Iranian-Azerbaijani cooperation will develop in a friendly manner and in the interests of the peoples.

Earlier this week, Ebrahim Raisi had a telephone conversation the Azerbaijani president to congratulate him on his election victory.

The Iranian leader emphasized that these elections acquired even greater significance since they were held for the first time in territories liberated from occupation.

"(…) I am confident that during your new presidential term we will witness the further development of friendly, fraternal relations and ties between Iran and Azerbaijan. I wish you good health and success, and happiness and happy days to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan",

Ebrahim Raisi says.

Let us remind you that early election took place in Azerbaijan on February 7. The current President Ilham Aliyev won the election.