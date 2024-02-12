Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia congratulates Ilham Aliyev on resounding victory

12 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud sent his congratulations to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his re-election for a new presidential term.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to the head of state and to the people of Azerbaijan, further progress and prosperity.

The early presidential election was held in Azerbaijan on February 7. Incumbent President Ilham Aliyev won a landslide victory.