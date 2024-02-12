Azerbaijan CEC announces final results of presidential election

12 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov announced the final results of the early presidential election.

"Ilham Aliyev won the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.12% of the votes or more than 4,567,000 votes," the CEC protocol reads.

Voter turnout in the election was 76.43, Trend reported.

The Central Election Commission approved the protocol on the results of the presidential election held on February 7, 2024. It was also decided to transfer the CEC Protocol along with the relevant documents to the Constitutional Court for approval of the election results.