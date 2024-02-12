Moscow and Baku reach $4.4 bln in trade turnover last year

12 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan reached $4.4 billion last year, Russia's Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Yevdokimov said.

"We predicted that in 2023 the trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan will reach $4 billion, but we were wrong. $4.4 billion, growth of 17%. Sanctions have led to the fact that our relations have become even closer, we have very serious projects in industrial cooperation," Mikhail Yevdokimov said in an interview with Izvestia newspaper.

He noted that the 17% growth is not the re-export of something through Azerbaijan, it is, in particular, large industrial cooperation projects.