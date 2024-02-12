Pashinyan names main goal of Armenia’s foreign policy

12 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia will do its best to establish peace in the South Caucasus, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told The Telegraph in an interview.

The PM expressed hope that other countries in our region will do the same.

He noted that Armenia's security cooperation with the U.S. or France is not directed against its other security partner.

“Now, our partners may have concerns about the relationship with them, or how the relationship with them could influence their security agendas. And that’s an issue we’re trying to manage by utmost transparently speaking with our partners about their shared agendas,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

In late January, the Armenian PM said that Russia would cease to be the country’s key defense partner.