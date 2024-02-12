Georgia's tourism revenue records $4.1 bln

12 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia received “record” revenue last year, Georgian Deputy Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili said.

"Georgia received more than $4.1 billion in tourism revenue, which is another success. This is 26% more than the revenue received during the pre-pandemic year of 2019”, Kvrivishvili said.

Head of the Georgian National Tourism Administration Maia Omiadze noted the figure marked the highest point in tourism revenue. According to her, the country hosted over 7 million international travellers last year, a recovery of 75.6% from pre-pandemic figures.

The number of tourist-type visits exceeded 4.6 million, an almost 100% recovery compared to 2019, Omiadze added.