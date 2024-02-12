Bezos sells nearly 12 mln Amazon shares

12 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos filed a statement with federal regulators indicating his sale of nearly 12 million shares of Amazon stock worth more than $2 billion.

He notified the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of the sale of 11,997,698 shares of common stock on February 7-8.

The collective value of the shares of Amazon, which is based in Seattle where he founded the company in a garage about three decades ago, was more than $2.04 billion, according to the listed price totals.

The stocks were grouped in five blocks between 1 million and more than 3.2 million.

In a separate SEC filing, Bezos listed the proposed sale of 50 million Amazon shares around Feb. 7 with an estimated market value of $8.4 billion.