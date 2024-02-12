Moscow State University rector congratulates Ilham Aliyev

Rector of Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov, Academician Viktor Sadovnichy, has sent a letter of congratulations to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the snap presidential election.

“Dear Ilham Heydar oglu! On behalf of the entire staff of the Lomonosov Moscow State University and on my own behalf, I cordially congratulate you on your convincing victory in the election of the President of Azerbaijan! Your tireless work and complete dedication have once again proven that you are the most worthy candidate for such a high position. Your highest professionalism, exceptional personal and business qualities characterize you as a wise and decisive leader, capable of clearly seeing goals and achieving impressive results," Viktor Sadovnichy said.