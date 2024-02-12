Netanyahu rules out peace with Hamas

12 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli forces rescued two hostages early Monday, storming a heavily guarded apartment in the Gaza and extracting the captives under fire in a dramatic raid.

The army identified the rescued hostages as Fernando Simon Marman and Louis Har, abducted by Hamas militants in the October 7 attack.

"Fernando and Louis - welcome back home. I salute our brave warriors for the bold action that led to their liberation. Only the continuation of military pressure, until complete victory, will result in the release of all our abductees,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Israel war cabinet minister Benny Gantz vowed Israel will “never give up” on the hostages. According to him, 134 hostages remain in Hamas captivity.